Sexual Assault Indictment Returned Against Two Ex-Teachers

A Cameron County grand jury has indicted two former teachers with the Santa Rosa school district accused of sexually assaulting a student. The indictment was handed up two weeks after the pair were arrested on charges of child sexual assault and having improper relations with a student. 35-year-old Josue Cepeda and 24-year-old Isaac Flores, who taught and coached in the small Santa Rosa ISD, remain behind bars on bonds of a half-million dollars each.

The allegations date back to May of last year, but the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office has determined that school district officials never reported the allegations to law enforcement.

The investigation into the two teachers reportedly began as a result of tips to the Child Exploitation Task Force of the federal Homeland Security Department.