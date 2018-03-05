Home NATIONAL Shakeup In Trump’s Legal Team May Usher In Tougher Stance
Shakeup In Trump’s Legal Team May Usher In Tougher Stance
Shakeup In Trump’s Legal Team May Usher In Tougher Stance

Shakeup In Trump’s Legal Team May Usher In Tougher Stance

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s legal team is going through another shakeup as it grapples with the special counsel’s probe into Russian election meddling.
One lawyer is out: Ty Cobb, who has been the administration’s point person dealing with Robert Mueller’s investigation. The White House says Cobb is retiring at month’s end.
One lawyer is in: Emmet Flood, a veteran attorney who represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment process. He also has defended former Vice President Dick Cheney in a lawsuit.
The replacement of Cobb with Flood may usher in a more adversarial stance toward the Mueller team. Trump’s lawyers are debating whether to make the president available for an interview with the special counsel and are bracing for the prospect of a grand jury subpoena if they refuse.

