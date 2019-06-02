Shanahan: Not Necessary For U.S. To Resume Major Drills With South Korea

Acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, left, meets with South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, center, during a ministerial luncheon on the sidelines of the 18th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan believes it isn’t necessary for the U.S. to restart major drills with South Korea.

Speaking to reporters as he traveled to Seoul, Shanahan explained the drills don’t necessarily need to be restarted because military members on the Korean peninsula already possess the required military skills despite the drills being suspended. He’s meeting with South Korean officials Monday to discuss the next steps moving forward.

The drills were suspended last year as President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were holding meetings.