Shanahan Wants To Give More Details On Iran

(AP) – Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan knows he still has some convincing to do about the security threats the Pentagon cited when he deployed thousands of troops and military assets to the Middle East earlier this month. He says he is spending a lot of time trying to balance how much information can be shared and how much to protect. He tells reporters traveling with him to Asia that, “In a perfect world, more is better. But I really need to protect the sources” of the intelligence.

Shanahan offered only a few new details, saying that the additional troops he ordered deployed to the region last week will go to Saudi Arabia and Qatar. He also says he believes that the military deployments “deterred attacks on our people in Iraq.” And he said the situation remains tense and he has seen no change in Iran’s behavior. He said there have been some changes in Tehran’s “posture” in the region, but he wouldn’t specify how.