Shelby Will Not Vote For Roy Moore
Shelby Will Not Vote For Roy Moore
Shelby Will Not Vote For Roy Moore

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby
Shelby Will Not Vote For Roy Moore

(AP) – Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby says he decided to cast a write-in ballot in the state’s upcoming Senate election because of allegations that GOP nominee Roy Moore molested a girl when she was 14.

Shelby told CNN in an interview Sunday that the accusation was the “tipping point” in his decision not to vote for Moore. He says he wrote in the name of a “distinguished” Republican instead.  Shelby previously announced his refusal to vote for Moore, but he explained it during the interview.  Shelby says he had to vote Republican as a party officeholder, but he was swayed by a woman’s claims that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14. Shelby says when there’s so much smoke, there’s “got to be fire somewhere.”

Most statewide Republican officeholders in Alabama say they’re voting for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate.  Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she intends to vote for the embattled Moore, as do the state attorney general, auditor, secretary of state, agriculture commissioner and public service commission president. State Treasurer Young Boozer couldn’t be reached for comment.  But the state’s senior U.S. senator didn’t vote for Moore. Sen. Richard Shelby says he instead wrote in the name of another Republican when he voted by absentee ballot.

Moore is fighting for his political life following allegations that he molested young women and tried to date teen girls decades ago while in his 30s. He has denied the allegations. Polls show him in a tight race with Democrat Doug Jones.

