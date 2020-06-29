Shelter-In-Place Restrictions Reinstated In Cameron County

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino is reinstating many of the shelter-at-home restrictions that were in place in early April.

Citing the increasing spread of the coronavirus, Trevino has signed an amended Emergency Management order that requires everyone in Cameron County to wear a facial covering, enacts an overnight curfew, and limits large gatherings. The order also shuts down all county parks and beach access areas.

The new restrictions are to be in effect for two weeks – meaning parks and beaches will be off limits to the public during the Fourth of July holiday. But unlike the initial order implemented in April, there is no enforcement authority for violating the new restrictions. Instead, the new order states that a failure to comply constitutes an imminent threat to public health.