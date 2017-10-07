Home NATIONAL Sheriff: 12 Bodies Found In Marine Plane Crash
Sheriff: 12 Bodies Found In Marine Plane Crash
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Sheriff: 12 Bodies Found In Marine Plane Crash

0
0
74a56338a380445eaff85f705cddb661
now viewing

Sheriff: 12 Bodies Found In Marine Plane Crash

1499745464939
now playing

FBI: US Soldier Pledged Allegiance To Islamic State Group

a8301acf28c809d22d967792ccf4eec5
now playing

Search Of Mexican Prison Where 28 Died Turns Up Knives

HUMAN SMUGGLING
now playing

Human Smuggling Charges After 12 Rescued From Hot Truck

vote_500x279
now playing

Democrats Push At Trial To Change Texas Voting Maps For 2018

TEXAS ALCOHOLICT AND BEVERAGE COMMISSION
now playing

Another Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Leader Quits

JUSTIN WALTERS
now playing

Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

Donald Trump Jr.
now playing

Publicist Set Up Trump Jr., Lawyer Meeting

MOSUL OVERTAKE BY US LED COALTION
now playing

US-Led Coalition Says Iraqis Have Retaken Mosul

AFGHAN STUDENTS DENIED VISAS FOR ROBOTIC COMPETITION
now playing

Afghan Students Denied US Visa To Attend Robot Competition

SLEEP TECHNOLOGY
now playing

Under The Covers: Sleep Technology Explodes

(AP) — The Latest on a military plane crash in Mississippi (all times local):
9:30 p.m.
Officials have found 12 bodies from a Marine Corps plane that crashed in rural Mississippi.
Leflore (le-FLOR’) County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that officials are searching for others across a large debris field in the dark Monday, more than five hours after the KC-130 refueling tanker spiraled to the ground into a soybean field about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.
The Marine Corps says it operated the plane but has provided no information on where the flight originated or where it was going.
Andy Jones says he was working on his family’s catfish farm when he heard a boom and looked up and saw the plane corkscrewing down to the ground.
____
7 p.m.
Officials say a military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi’s Delta region, killing at least five people aboard.
Leflore (le-FLOR’) County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that a C-130 military transport crashed Monday about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.
Banks tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that at least five of the nine people supposed to be aboard have been confirmed dead.
Officials did not have information on where the flight originated or what branch of the military it belongs to.
Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen is directing comment to the military.

Related posts:

  1. California Wildfires Send Some 8K People Fleeing
  2. Thousands Flee Wildfires In California; Canada Blazes Grow
  3. UN Agency: Survivors Says Some 126 Migrants Died In Wreck
  4. Teen Bit In Head By Bear Wakes Up To “crunching sound”
Related Posts
1499745464939

FBI: US Soldier Pledged Allegiance To Islamic State Group

Zack Cantu 0
a8301acf28c809d22d967792ccf4eec5

Search Of Mexican Prison Where 28 Died Turns Up Knives

Zack Cantu 0
JUSTIN WALTERS

Police: Combat Veteran Killed Wife, NY Trooper

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video