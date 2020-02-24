TEXAS

Sheriff: 7 Injured In Shooting At Houston Flea Market

(AP) – A sheriff in Southeast Texas says seven people were injured after a shooting at a Houston flea market that was holding a dance.

The Houston Chronicle reports the incident happened Sunday night at the Mercado Sabadomingo. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the suspect told authorities that the gun was in his pocket when it accidentally went off. But the sheriff adds the suspect’s version of the incident didn’t match the evidence. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

