Sheriff: Deadly Shooting On Grambling Campus Wasn’t Random

(AP) – A law enforcement official says a deadly shooting at Grambling State University wasn’t random or an act of terrorism. Authorities said a student and his friend were fatally shot after an altercation that began in a dorm room and ended in a courtyard at the historically black university in northern Louisiana.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone told The News Star that it appears the two victims knew the suspect, who remained at large Wednesday. Stone says there was “bad blood” between them.

Investigators didn’t immediately release a description of the suspect, but Stone says investigators have the suspect’s nickname. A university spokesman identified the victims as Grambling senior Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Caldwell. Both were 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.