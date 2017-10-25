Home NATIONAL Sheriff: Deadly Shooting On Grambling Campus Wasn’t Random
Sheriff: Deadly Shooting On Grambling Campus Wasn’t Random
NATIONAL
0

Sheriff: Deadly Shooting On Grambling Campus Wasn’t Random

0
0
e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now viewing

Sheriff: Deadly Shooting On Grambling Campus Wasn’t Random

investigation generic
now playing

Orphanage Owner Says Girl Had No Eating Issues

trump-GOP-575×323
now playing

Trump Boasts Of 'great unity' In The GOP

Ruben Ramirez Cardenas
now playing

Mexico Working To Stop Execution Of Hidalgo County Killer

K-9 KILLED ACCIDENTALL BY TROOPER WHILE PIT BULL WAS BITING
now playing

Trooper Mistakenly Kills K-9 Partner During Pit Bull Attack

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga
now playing

Odinga Vows To Form 'resistance movement'

Bruce Paddock brother of stephen paddock vegas shooter
now playing

Brother Of Vegas Shooter Suspected Of Child Porn Possession

FATS DOMINO
now playing

Fats Domino, Rock 'n' Roll Pioneer Has Died At Age 89

HILLARY CLINTON AND DONDALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says He's Victim In Dossier Brouhaha

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Blasts Republicans Who Criticized Him

BOB DYLAN
now playing

Bob Dylan's Guitar Expected To Get Over $300,000 At Auction

(AP) – A law enforcement official says a deadly shooting at Grambling State University wasn’t random or an act of terrorism.  Authorities said a student and his friend were fatally shot after an altercation that began in a dorm room and ended in a courtyard at the historically black university in northern Louisiana.

Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone told The News Star that it appears the two victims knew the suspect, who remained at large Wednesday.  Stone says there was “bad blood” between them.

Investigators didn’t immediately release a description of the suspect, but Stone says investigators have the suspect’s nickname.  A university spokesman identified the victims as Grambling senior Earl Andrews and Monquiarius Caldwell. Both were 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

Related posts:

  1. Brownsville Police Want A-G’s Opinion On Release Of Officer Body-Cam Video In Deadly Shooting
Related Posts
trump-GOP-575×323

Trump Boasts Of ‘great unity’ In The GOP

jsalinas 0
K-9 KILLED ACCIDENTALL BY TROOPER WHILE PIT BULL WAS BITING

Trooper Mistakenly Kills K-9 Partner During Pit Bull Attack

jsalinas 0
Bruce Paddock brother of stephen paddock vegas shooter

Brother Of Vegas Shooter Suspected Of Child Porn Possession

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video