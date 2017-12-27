Home TEXAS Sheriff: Deputies Threatened Before Gunfire That Killed Boy
(AP) – A Texas sheriff says a wanted felon told deputies that she was armed and would shoot them before they killed her in a spray of gunfire that also left a 6-year-old boy dead.

Bexar (bayr) County Sheriff Javier Salazar told the San Antonio Express-News that 30-year-old Amanda Jones forced her way into the mobile home where the boy, Kameron Prescott, lived on Dec. 21 and then was confronted outside by four deputies.  A person inside the home reported hearing Jones say she would shoot the deputies.

Jones had a metal tube but no handgun. Salazar says deputies earlier saw Jones with a gun as they chased her.  Kameron was inside the home when he was struck by a bullet as deputies fired on Jones.

