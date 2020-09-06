Sheriff: Five Boats Sank In Texas Trump Parade, No Injuries

Boaters flying flags honoring U.S. President Donald Trump crowd Lake Travis in Lakeway, Texas, during a boat parade Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, that attracted hundreds of watercraft of all sizes. Although this boat did not capsize, a spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas said “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in the parade in support of Trump. (Bob Daemmrich via AP)

Boaters flying flags honoring U.S. President Donald Trump crowd Lake Travis in Lakeway, Texas, during a boat parade Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, that attracted hundreds of watercraft of all sizes. Although this boat did not capsize, a spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas said “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in the parade in support of Trump. (Bob Daemmrich via AP)

(AP) – Officials say five boats sank in a Texas lake during a nautical parade in support of President Donald Trump as tightly packed boats created large waves.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says boaters began calling for help “almost immediately” after the procession for Trump’s reelection got underway on a lake west of Austin on Saturday. Deputies ultimately responded to 15 distress calls. No one was injured or killed.

The office says three of the boats that sank were towed to shore, while two remain at the bottom of the lake. Weather on the lake was calm but that the tightly packed boats created large waves. Deputies have found no evidence of foul play.