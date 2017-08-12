Sheriff: Heroes Saved Lives In School Shooting

(AP) – Authorities say heroes helped save lives during a deadly shooting at a New Mexico high school. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters Friday that a substitute teacher heard the gunshots Thursday morning at Aztec High School but didn’t have a key to lock the door to the computer lab.

So she took students into an office or storage area and barricaded the door with a couch. He says 21-year-old William Atchison came to the room and yelled that he knew they were in there and then fired multiple shots into the room. Christesen says a custodian also heard the gunshots and yelled for classrooms to lock their doors.