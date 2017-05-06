Home NATIONAL Sheriff Identifies Orlando Shooter
Sheriff Identifies Orlando Shooter
Sheriff Identifies Orlando Shooter

Sheriff Identifies Orlando Shooter

(AP) – A Florida sheriff says the lone gunman who killed five former co-workers Monday at a factory where he’d been fired in April acted acted methodically, singling out his victims and reloading a semi-automatic pistol during the attack.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says 45-year-old John Robert Neumann Jr. killed himself at the sound of an approaching siren, and it was all over within a few minutes of the first 911 call.

The sheriff is crediting that quick response with saving the lives of seven other employees inside the Fiamma factory in Orlando, where workers stitch together awnings for recreational vehicles.

The motive remains under investigation. The sheriff said deputies will search the home of Neumann, a U.S. Army veteran who was honorably discharged back in 1999. Investigators also are searching any social media postings for clues.

