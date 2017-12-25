Home LOCAL Sheriff: Mother Admitted To Suffocating Infant
Sheriff: Mother Admitted To Suffocating Infant
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Sheriff: Mother Admitted To Suffocating Infant

0
0
INFANT BABY
now viewing

Sheriff: Mother Admitted To Suffocating Infant

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

Woman Dies In Dog Attack

courtgavel
now playing

Second Woman Sues Houston For Rape Kit Testing Delay

auto deadly fatal crash-4
now playing

Man Dies Retrieving Packages Left On Car Roof

Former Texas Congressman Bill Sarpalius
now playing

Former Texas Congressman Says He Was Abused At Boys Ranch

George R. Brown Convention Center.
now playing

Houston Convention Center Serves Christmas Meal After Harvey

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

3 Dead, 2 Critical After Vehicle Crash

SHOOTING
now playing

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After 2 Deputies Shot

UNITED AIRLINES
now playing

United Apologizes To Passenger Who Says US Rep Got Her Seat

Homeless Feeding Fight
now playing

Cities, Volunteers Clash Over Feeding Homeless In Public

JERUSALEM
now playing

Guatemala Says It Is Moving Embassy In Israel To Jerusalem

(AP) – Authorities say a 34-year-old woman admitted to suffocating her 1-month-old daughter and is now facing a capital murder charge.

Maria Guadalupe Cardenas was being held Monday on $1 million bond in Hidalgo County.  The Hidalgo County sheriff’s office said in a press release that deputies on Saturday responded to a call from someone later identified as Cardenas, saying that she had killed her infant child.

Deputies found the unresponsive body of the infant in the house. The sheriff’s office says Cardenas admitted to having suffocated the child.  A phone number for Cardenas’ home or an attorney could not be found.

No related posts.

Related Posts
DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG

Woman Dies In Dog Attack

jsalinas 0
UNITED AIRLINES

United Apologizes To Passenger Who Says US Rep Got Her Seat

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Where’s The Party? No State Dinner In Trump’s First Year

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video