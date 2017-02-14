Home NATIONAL Sheriff: No Further Erosion At Spillway
Sheriff: No Further Erosion At Spillway
Sheriff: No Further Erosion At Spillway

OROVILLE DAM
Sheriff: No Further Erosion At Spillway

(AP) – Authorities have lifted an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 California residents who live below a dam with a damaged spillway that threatened to collapse and cause catastrophic flooding.  Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Tuesday that residents should stay prepared in case the situation changes. He says the water level at the lake behind Oroville Dam, the nation’s tallest, is low enough to accommodate an expected storm.

A California sheriff says the risks to a damaged spillway at the nation’s tallest dam are significantly reduced because an inspection found no further erosion.  Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Tuesday that experts found no additional damage to “compromise the overall integrity” of the spillway. He says the lake behind Oroville Dam also is capable of handling additional rain from an expected storm this week.

