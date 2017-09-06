Home LOCAL Sheriff: Policy Violations Led To Jail Inmate’s Escape
Sheriff: Policy Violations Led To Jail Inmate’s Escape
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Sheriff: Policy Violations Led To Jail Inmate’s Escape

0
0
omar lucio cameron county sheriff
now viewing

Sheriff: Policy Violations Led To Jail Inmate’s Escape

CNN NETWORK
now playing

CNN Dumps Reza Aslan After Trump Tweet

TRUMP COMEY
now playing

Trump Says Comey Testimony Proved No Collusion

FOSTER CARE CHILD CARE
now playing

More Texas Foster Children Sleeping In Offices, Totels

DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE
now playing

Trump Derides 'killer networks' And 'fake news'

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Calls On Arab Nations To Ease Blockade On Qatar

Pepper Jones, 37, and employee Brittany Starr Hale, 30,
now playing

Day Care Owner, Worker Arrested On Child Abuse Claims

HANDCUFFS SMALL GEN
now playing

Tip Leads To Felon On Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List

HOT CAR DEATH
now playing

Mom Charged After Leaving Toddlers To Die In Hot Car

Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin
now playing

Russia Says US-Led Coalition Colludes With IS In Syria

GEORGIA BUS CRASH
now playing

Police: Church Bus Hit 2 Cars, Rolled Over

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio is acknowledging that policy was not followed when a prisoner escaped during a medical transport, shot and killed a Brownsville man, before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.

Lucio told reporters today that two detention officers are supposed to transport a jail inmate, but due to staffing problems, only one was available. Lucio also says the inmate apparently wasn’t properly searched.

Miguel Diaz Garcia Photo courtesy of Cameron County Sheriff’s Dept.

Thursday afternoon, the prisoner, 38-year-old Miguel Diaz Garcia, somehow slipped out of his handcuffs and attacked the lone jailer with a shank he was carrying.

Garcia then grabbed the jailer’s gun and ran off. He burst into a nearby home, shot and killed a man, stole his car, and led officers on a high-speed chase to San Benito.

Authorities were able to surround the suspect, there was a brief shootout, Garcia was struck twice, and died at the hospital. The wounded jailer is recovering from slash wounds to his neck.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Jail Escapee Shot Dead In Shootout With Law Officers
  2. Texas Ranger Investigating Shootout That Killed Jail Escapee
  3. Russia Says US-Led Coalition Colludes With IS In Syria
Related Posts
TRUMP COMEY

Trump Says Comey Testimony Proved No Collusion

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP PRESS CONFERENCE

Trump Derides ‘killer networks’ And ‘fake news’

jsalinas 0
reality-winner

Woman Charged With Top-Secret Leak Denied Bond

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video