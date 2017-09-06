Sheriff: Policy Violations Led To Jail Inmate’s Escape

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio is acknowledging that policy was not followed when a prisoner escaped during a medical transport, shot and killed a Brownsville man, before being shot dead by law enforcement officers.

Lucio told reporters today that two detention officers are supposed to transport a jail inmate, but due to staffing problems, only one was available. Lucio also says the inmate apparently wasn’t properly searched.

Thursday afternoon, the prisoner, 38-year-old Miguel Diaz Garcia, somehow slipped out of his handcuffs and attacked the lone jailer with a shank he was carrying.

Garcia then grabbed the jailer’s gun and ran off. He burst into a nearby home, shot and killed a man, stole his car, and led officers on a high-speed chase to San Benito.

Authorities were able to surround the suspect, there was a brief shootout, Garcia was struck twice, and died at the hospital. The wounded jailer is recovering from slash wounds to his neck.

The Texas Rangers are assisting in the ongoing investigation.