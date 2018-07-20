Home NATIONAL Sheriff Says At Least 11 Dead In Boat Accident
Sheriff Says At Least 11 Dead In Boat Accident
NATIONAL
0

Sheriff Says At Least 11 Dead In Boat Accident

0
0
800 (3)
now viewing

Sheriff Says At Least 11 Dead In Boat Accident

1FCAD20A-FD38-426D-9EEA-9992C3C706F2_w1023_r1_s
now playing

Turkey, US Officials Meet To Discuss Iran Sanctions

china-tariffs1
now playing

Trump Ready To Hit All Chinese Imports With Tariffs

920×920
now playing

Britain's May In Northern Ireland To Push Her Brexit Vision

download (7)
now playing

N. Korea Puts Reunion Of War Separated Families In Doubt

images
now playing

Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez To Rally Democrats In Deep-Red Kansas

Stethoscope
now playing

Democrats Wrestle With Election-Year Message On Health Care

download (6)
now playing

Iowa Tornadoes Hit Unexpectedly, Causing Damage And Injuries

800 (4)
now playing

US, Allies Set To Evacuate Syrian Aid Workers From Southwest

1532074651108
now playing

Moscow Open To Putin Visit To Washington

CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB
now playing

Ex-School Band Teacher Gets 5 Years For Child Porn

(AP) – A Missouri sheriff says at least 11 people have now been confirmed dead after a boat carrying tourists on a lake in a popular vacation city capsized and sank.
Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says seven people have been hospitalized and five others remain missing. He says divers have ended their search of Table Rock Lake in Branson for the night.
The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that investigators will arrive on the scene Friday morning.
Rader says stormy weather is believed to be what caused the Ride the Ducks boat to capsize Thursday night.
National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Lindenberg says the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Branson area Thursday evening. He says winds reached speeds of more than 60 mph.
Branson is about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City and is a popular vacation spot for families and other tourists looking for entertainment ranging from theme parks to live music.

Related posts:

  1. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
  2. Travel Warning Issued For Downtown Juárez
  3. FEMA Teams Going Door-To-Door With Info On Obtaining Flood Relief
  4. Tropical Storm Warning For Los Cabos Due To Hurricane Norma
Related Posts
china-tariffs1

Trump Ready To Hit All Chinese Imports With Tariffs

Roxanne Garcia 0
images

Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez To Rally Democrats In Deep-Red Kansas

Zack Cantu 0
Stethoscope

Democrats Wrestle With Election-Year Message On Health Care

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video