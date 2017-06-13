Home NATIONAL Sheriff Says Ohio Man Is Suspect In 5 Slayings
Sheriff Says Ohio Man Is Suspect In 5 Slayings
NATIONAL
Sheriff Says Ohio Man Is Suspect In 5 Slayings

45-year-old George Brinkman Jr.
Sheriff Says Ohio Man Is Suspect In 5 Slayings

(AP) – An Ohio sheriff says the suspect in the deaths of a woman and her college-age daughters is also believed to have killed a married couple in another city.

Stark County Sheriff George Maier identified the suspect Tuesday as 45-year-old George Brinkman Jr. Maier says Brinkman worked for 71-year-old Rogell Eugene John and 64-year-old Roberta Ray John in North Canton and was watching their house while they were on vacation.

The sheriff says the couple was killed after the three women were killed in North Royalton. He says authorities are trying to figure out a connection between Brinkman and the mother and daughters.  Brinkman was taken into custody early Tuesday after a standoff in Brunswick. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

