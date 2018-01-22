Home TEXAS Sheriff: Shooting At Texas High School, Suspect In Custody
Sheriff: Shooting At Texas High School, Suspect In Custody
Sheriff: Shooting At Texas High School, Suspect In Custody

Sheriff: Shooting At Texas High School, Suspect In Custody

(AP) – Sheriff’s officials say there’s been a shooting at a high school in a small town south of Dallas and a suspect is in custody.

The Ellis County sheriff’s office said on Twitter that the “shooter is in custody” after the shooting early Monday at the school in Italy (IT-lee), some 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Dallas.

No injuries have been confirmed in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says students have been moved from the school and an investigation is ongoing.

A sheriff’s office dispatcher, Debra Murray, said the shooting took place at Italy High School. Murray declined to release additional details.

A message left with the school district was not immediately returned.

