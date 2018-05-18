Home TEXAS Sheriff: Suspect Held On Capital Murder Charge
Sheriff: Suspect Held On Capital Murder Charge
TEXAS
Sheriff: Suspect Held On Capital Murder Charge

Dimitrios Pagourtzis
Sheriff: Suspect Held On Capital Murder Charge

(AP) -A sheriff says the 17-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of at least 10 people at his Houston-area high school is being held on a capital murder charge.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset says in a statement that the student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is being held without bond in the Galveston County jail.  At least 10 other people were wounded in the shooting Friday morning at the Santa Fe High School.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says investigators also found explosive devices, including a molotov cocktail, in the school and nearby.  Abbott says the suspect told authorities after his arrest that he had intended to kill himself too, but that he lacked the courage.

