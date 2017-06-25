Home NATIONAL Sheriff: Teen Injured After Fall From Six Flags ‘Sky Ride’
(AP) – Officials say a teenager fell from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below in an effort to catch the victim before she hit the ground.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night the unidentified 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware, is at Albany Medical Center in stable condition with no serious injuries.

The accident happened on the “Sky Ride” at Six Flags Amusement Park, about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) north of Albany, New York.

Authorities say girl was riding the attraction and fell about 25 feet from a stationary two-person car, striking a tree before landing in the crowd below.

Officials inspected the ride and said it was in proper working order. The park said in a statement that the accident “does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride.”

No additional information was immediately available.

