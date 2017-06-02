Sheriff Wants Jailers To Identify Inmates In US Illegally

(AP) – The sheriff of Tarrant County wants to establish a partnership allowing county jailers to identify inmates who are in the country illegally and begin deportation proceedings, rather than wait on federal agents.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn tells the Fort Worth Star-Telegram he wants to train 12 jailers to look in the jail for those in the country without legal permission. He says the move would only pertain to people in jail and deputies will not be questioning people on the street about their immigration status. Normally the work falls on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement but federal law allows the agency to partner with local law enforcement to conduct the work. Harris and Lubbock counties, as well as dozens more in other states, have agreements in place with ICE.