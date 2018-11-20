Home NATIONAL Sheriff: Wildfire Death Toll Rises To 79
(AP) – A Northern California sheriff says two more sets of human remains were found Monday, bringing the total number killed in a devastating California wildfire to 79.
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea says the list of names of those unaccounted for after a deadly wildfire has dropped to around 700.
He says that’s about 300 fewer than what was posted at the start of Monday.
Authorities stressed that many of the people on the list may be safe and unaware they have been reported missing.
The so-called Camp Fire swept through the rural town of Paradise on Nov. 8. It has destroyed nearly 12,000 homes.

