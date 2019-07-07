TEXAS

Sheriff’s Deputy Dies After Medical Emergency

(AP) – A Houston-area sheriff’s deputy has died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a stabbing call.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 39-year-old Omar Diaz was assisting at the scene of a stabbing early Saturday when he became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving.  A cause of death has not been determined.

Diaz, who was married and had a daughter, was a patrol deputy assigned to northwest Harris County. He began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2009 as a detention officer.  Gonzalez says Diaz “served his community with honor and distinction.”

