Home TEXAS Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shoots Suspect
Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shoots Suspect
TEXAS
0

Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shoots Suspect

0
0
POLICE
now viewing

Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shoots Suspect

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Criminal Charges To Be Read Against Hidalgo County Court Bailiff Monday

hurricane hunter plane-1
now playing

Hurricane Hunter Airplane Tour Kicks Off In McAllen

GAS PUMP
now playing

Gas Station Worker, Doused With Gasoline, Sets Himself Afire

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

Dog Fatally Mauls Baby

ELLENS
now playing

Dallas Restaurant's Gun Regulation Message Draws NRA's Ire

New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst
now playing

Transgender Mayor Ousted By Voters In Tiny Texas Town

CHURCH SHOOTING MEMORIAL
now playing

New Sutherland Springs Church Breaks Ground After Massacre

Travis Ricci neo nazi accused of kiling interacial couple
now playing

Fatal Attack On Interracial Couple In Arizona Heads To Trial

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israeli PM Says Better To Confront Iran Sooner Than Later

KING TUT TOMB
now playing

Egypt Says No Hidden Rooms In King Tut's Tomb After All

(AP) – Authorities say a 59-year-old man suspected of physically assaulting a relative was killed by a Bexar County sheriff’s deputy after shooting at deputies and refusing to drop his handgun.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says the suspect had fled into nearby woods Saturday morning with a “large-caliber handgun” and expressed suicidal thoughts.  Salazar says after hearing a single gunshot from the woods, deputies found the man on ground and thought he might have killed himself. But Salazar says that as deputies approached the suspect “sprang up” and fired at least several shots in the deputies’ direction.

Salazar says deputies retreated but the man emerged from the woods, threatened one of the deputies with the weapon and refused to drop it.  A deputy shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Related posts:

  1. Harlingen-Area Teen Found Guilty Of More Than 2-Year-Old Murder
  2. New Sutherland Springs Church Breaks Ground After Massacre
  3. Gunman Kills Small Town Mayor In Central Mexico
  4. Egypt Says No Hidden Rooms In King Tut’s Tomb After All
Related Posts
ELLENS

Dallas Restaurant’s Gun Regulation Message Draws NRA’s Ire

jsalinas 0
New Hope Mayor Jess Herbst

Transgender Mayor Ousted By Voters In Tiny Texas Town

jsalinas 0
CHURCH SHOOTING MEMORIAL

New Sutherland Springs Church Breaks Ground After Massacre

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video