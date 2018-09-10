Home TEXAS Sheriff’s Deputy Shot While Responding To Disturbance
Sheriff’s Deputy Shot While Responding To Disturbance
TEXAS
Sheriff’s Deputy Shot While Responding To Disturbance

Sheriff’s Deputy Shot While Responding To Disturbance

(AP) – A gunman has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Houston-area home after shooting a sheriff’s deputy as the gunman’s family was being held inside.

The deputy had responded to the home early Tuesday near Sugar Land, southwest of Houston, after a woman called authorities saying an armed man was threatening her life.  Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says the deputy was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with wounds not considered life-threatening.

The gunman, identified as 41-year-old Serik Olivares, fired at other deputies who responded to the scene.  The woman who called, who shared custody with Olivares of their 2-year-old son, later was able to leave the home along with the child and Olivares’ parents.

A tactical team that entered the home found Olivares dead inside.

