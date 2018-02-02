Sheriff’s Deputy Shot While Responding To Theft Call

(AP) – Sheriff’s officials south of Austin say a deputy was shot multiple times while responding to a home about a theft. The shooting occurred late Thursday or early Friday at the home near the unincorporated community of Dale, northeast of Lockhart.

The Caldwell County sheriff’s office says deputies came under fire as they approached the home. The wounded deputy was taken to a hospital. Authorities haven’t provided the deputy’s medical condition.

Two people were taken into custody and are being questioned. They haven’t been identified and it’s unclear if they were involved in the shooting. The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation.