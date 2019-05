Parents gather in a circle to pray at a recreation center where students were reunited with their parents after a shooting at a suburban Denver middle school Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that one student was killed in a school shooting in Colorado. The student’s identity hasn’t been released, but the county coroner said the victim is an 18-year-old male.

Several others were injured in the shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch Tuesday afternoon. Two suspects have been taken into custody.