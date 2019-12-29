Sheriff’s Office: Pregnant Woman Fatally Stabbed

(AP) – Authorities say a pregnant woman was stabbed to death at her home near the Texas capital and her brother has been charged in her murder. The Travis County sheriff’s office says an autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed that 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi of Pflugerville was in her first trimester of pregnancy.

Deputies found Ebichi on Friday on the kitchen floor at the home near Austin. She died at the scene. Her brother, 25-year-old Michael Ify Egwuagu, was arrested and charged with murder. The former University of Texas at San Antonio football player is jailed in Travis County on a $500,000 bond.