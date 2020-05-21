Shooter ‘neutralized,’ 1 Sailor Hurt At Texas Naval Station

(AP) – Officials say an armed person wounded a sailor at a Texas naval air station before being killed by security forces. The U.S. Navy says the security team “neutralized” an active shooter at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity tells The Associated Press that the security team fatally shot the person. The wounded sailor is in good condition. Another official tells the AP that the sailor was wearing body armor.

The FBI in Houston says it will serve as the lead investigative agency. Neither investigators nor the Navy provided details on the shooter or a possible motive.