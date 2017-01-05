Shooting Began As Neighbor Dispute

(AP) – Dallas police say a shooting that critically wounded a paramedic started as a dispute between two neighbors.

Interim Police Chief David Pughes said the suspected gunman was found dead in a Dallas home Monday as officers searched the neighborhood following the paramedic’s shooting. Investigators say the paramedic was among those responding to a shooting reported in the neighborhood east of downtown around 11: 30 a.m.

Authorities say that as emergency responders treated a civilian who’d been shot, another person approached, opened fire and critically injured the paramedic. Pughes says the suspected shooter and the man found shot in the street were “both neighbors, and it was a dispute between two neighbors that escalated into a shooting.”

A second person also was found dead in the home, though no details have been released about that person.