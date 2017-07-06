Home WORLD Shooting Continues In Mexican Prison Fight, 4 Dead
Shooting Continues In Mexican Prison Fight, 4 Dead
WORLD
0

Shooting Continues In Mexican Prison Fight, 4 Dead

0
0
mexico+city+generic+mgn
now viewing

Shooting Continues In Mexican Prison Fight, 4 Dead

reynosa violence-1
now playing

Death Toll Hits 50 As Cartel Violence Continues To Rage In Reynosa

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

2 House Democrats Launch Longshot Bid To Impeach Trump

TRUMP COMEY
now playing

Comey To Congress: President Trump Told Him "I need loyalty"

FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY GENERIC
now playing

Comey Details Interaction With Trump In Written Testimony

DONALD TRUMP AND TWITTER TWEETS
now playing

Poll: Voters Say President Tweets Too Much

FBI
now playing

Trump Announces FBI Pick

london bridge memorial
now playing

Another Arrest As London Bridge Probe Continues

DAN COATS
now playing

Intelligence Officials: No Pressure To Intervene In Investigations

Senior UAE Diplomat Condemns Tehran Attacks

NSA NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY
now playing

Intelligence Chiefs Unsure What Can Say Publicly

(AP) – Sporadic gunfire is continuing at a northern Mexico penitentiary where three officers and a civilian have died in an extended firefight inside the prison’s walls.

Inmates at the state prison in the border state of Tamaulipas apparently managed to obtain guns and are fighting authorities.  At least six people have been hurt.

Bursts of automatic gunfire were heard late Tuesday at the prison in the state capital, Ciudad Victoria.  The state security spokesman’s office said the gunfire continued Wednesday. The office said ambulances continued to leave the facility, suggesting there were additional casualties.  The prison has been the scene of shootings, smuggled guns, riots and escapes.

Related posts:

  1. Another Arrest As London Bridge Probe Continues
  2. Search Continues For Missing Special Needs Woman From Alton
  3. Police Arrest Mom Of Boy, 4, Left In Mexican Warehouse
Related Posts
london bridge memorial

Another Arrest As London Bridge Probe Continues

jsalinas 0

Senior UAE Diplomat Condemns Tehran Attacks

jsalinas 0
LONDON ATTACKS

Ex-Wife Of London Attacker ‘saddened and numbed’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video