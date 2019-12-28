Shooting Inside Suburban Denver Mall Kills 1; Suspect Sought

Crime scene tape is pulled across the parking lot near an entrance to the J.C. Penney store at Town Center of Aurora mall late Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Aurora, Colo. Gunfire broke out inside the store Friday, killing a 17-year-old boy and causing shoppers to scatter in search of hiding places, police officials and a witness said. (Quincy Snowdon/The Aurora Sentinel via AP)

Authorities say gunfire inside a suburban Denver mall has killed a 17-year-old boy and sent shoppers scrambling for safety. The shooting happened inside the Town Center at Aurora on Friday afternoon. A police spokesman says no one has been arrested but that there’s no ongoing threat at the mall. He says police are looking for at least one shooter who opened fire inside a J.C. Penney store, killing the teenager. The mall is in the same city where a gunman opened fire in a move theater in 2012, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.