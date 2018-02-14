Shooting Range Tied To Trumps Rattles Neighbors

(AP) – A company tied to President Donald Trump’s two grown sons owns a 171-acre preserve in upstate New York that they and others use as a private shooting range.

Neighbors in Wingdale, New York, tell The Associated Press that they hear shooting from a large, wooden tower on the property – and sometimes exploding targets.

One neighbor likens the sounds to a “war zone.” Another says it shakes his home’s windows.

A limited liability company called Leather Hill Preserve LLC bought the property in 2013 for $665,000.

Records show a Trump Organization executive filed the LLC’s articles of organization and listed Donald Trump Jr. as the company’s authorized person.

The property is permitted as a private shooting preserve. A representative for the LLC says what happens on the property is private.