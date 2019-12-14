Shooting Shows New Jersey’s Gun Laws Aren’t Stopping Imports

In this Dec. 10, 2019 photo, Jersey City police Sgt. Marjorie Jordan, right, helps fellow officer Raymond Sanchez to safety after he was shot during a gunfight that left multiple dead in Jersey City, N.J. The two killers were armed with a variety of weapons, including an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun that they were wielding when they stormed into a store in an attack that left the scene littered with several hundred shell casings, broken glass and a community in mourning. Despite years of New Jersey officials focusing on the problems of crime guns coming into the state, Tuesday's shooting shows efforts are falling short. (Justin Moreau via AP)
Officials from states with strong gun restrictions have called for stricter firearm control in places with weaker laws to thwart traffickers. But the fatal attack on a Jewish market in New Jersey shows how fruitless those efforts can be. Police say two of the weapons used in the fatal attack in Jersey City Tuesday were bought in Ohio last year. Gun control advocates say the answer is federal legislation, but that doesn’t seem likely to happen with a divided Congress. Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy says it’s important to “name and shame” states that export so-called crime guns to New Jersey.
Comments