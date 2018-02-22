Home NATIONAL Shooting Survivors Endure New Assault – From Online Trolls
Shooting Survivors Endure New Assault – From Online Trolls
Shooting Survivors Endure New Assault – From Online Trolls

(AP)–Survivors of the Florida school shooting have come under a different kind of assault, this time from online trolls who have threatened them as they seek tighter gun laws.

One student was teased about being a “brown, bald lesbian.” Another was the target of conspiracy theorists who claimed he was really an actor. When a group of teens posed for a photo, they were accused of lapping up attention from the cameras.

In the face of such attacks, the students have been undeterred, confronting the trolls head-on in national television interviews and on social media.  David Hogg recorded a harrowing video of the shooting. He says he’s amused by the trolls. And he regards their attacks as evidence that the teens’ efforts are working and “changing the world.”

