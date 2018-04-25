Shooting Suspect Charged With Capital Murder

(AP) – Authorities have filed a capital murder charge against a 29-year-old man who investigators say shot a store employee and two Dallas police officers, mortally wounding one.

Armando Luis Juarez was charged with capital murder Wednesday after officer Rogelio Santander died at a hospital. Juarez, who is being held at the Dallas County jail on a bond in excess of $1 million, is facing multiple charges that include aggravated assault on a public servant.

Authorities say Santander and officer Crystal Almeida were called Tuesday afternoon to a Home Depot store to deal with a suspected shoplifter. An arrest warrant accuses Juarez of pulling a handgun as he was being detained. He shot the officers and a store loss-prevention officer, Scott Painter. Almeida and Painter are in critical condition Wednesday.