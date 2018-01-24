Shooting Victim Remembered As ‘sweet soul’

(AP) – The mother of one of the students killed in the Kentucky school shooting says her daughter was a “perfect sweet soul.” Secret Holt told KFVS she appreciates “all the prayers” and support. She says the “horrific act of violence” at Marshall County High School that claimed her daughter’s life is “just unbearable” for her family.

Bailey Nicole Holt and Preston Ryan Cope, both 15, were killed and another 18 people were injured when a classmate opened fire Tuesday morning in the school’s atrium.