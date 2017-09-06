Shoppers Fixated With Discounts Pose Big Worry For Stores

(AP) – Shoppers fixated on deals are creating a race to the bottom on prices – particularly on clothes.

They have time and technology on their side. An ever-growing number of apps, websites and browser extensions will search for shipping deals, sales and coupons.

Some shoppers get a thrill from using deals and coupons to save. Sara Scoggins of Los Angeles says there is not a lot she would pay full price for, adding, “There is always a deal.” But some can also find they wait too long – and wind up empty-handed.

Experts say if stores want to sell at full price, they need to differentiate their products more. They also advise emphasizing store brands at lower prices, especially if they want to compete with Amazon’s big push into fashion.