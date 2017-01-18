Home NATIONAL Shortness Of Breath Prompts Bush Hospital Visit
(AP) — A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 92-year-old was taken to the hospital over the weekend for shortness of breath.  Spokesman Jim McGrath says in an email to The Associated Press that Bush has responded well to treatments and that doctors are pleased with his progress.

McGrath says the oldest living U.S. president was taken to the hospital on Saturday and he hopes that he can go home soon.  Bush served as U.S. president from 1989 to 1993. He has a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

