Sid Miller: Let Texas Farmers Grow Hemp

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is hoping Congress will end the country’s ban on hemp. Miller says he supports the 2018 Farm Bill currently in Congress because it will “take the shackles off the American farmer” by repealing the industrial hemp ban.

Miller remarked that it’s important for Texas farmer to diversify their crops so they can survive. He also noted that repealing the hemp ban would not be a backdoor way to legalizing marijuana. House and Senate negotiators are trying to come up with a compromise bill before the end of the year.