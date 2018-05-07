Home WORLD Silent Pain: Rohingya Rape Survivors’ Babies Quietly Emerge
Silent Pain: Rohingya Rape Survivors’ Babies Quietly Emerge
WORLD
0

Silent Pain: Rohingya Rape Survivors’ Babies Quietly Emerge

0
0
800 (18)
now viewing

Silent Pain: Rohingya Rape Survivors’ Babies Quietly Emerge

WireAP_f8ecd60dce41483b9bafc4870de7074e_12x5_992
now playing

China Rejects 'Blackmail' On Eve Of US tariff hike

home_hero
now playing

Montana Sen. Tester 'Welcomes' Trump By Touting Passed Bills

AP18185795022504-725×444
now playing

Statue Of Liberty Base Climber Identified

f024666d2b89d654117ac0acfa51ce9d
now playing

The Latest: Thai King Praises Cave Rescue Efforts

download (18)
now playing

UK Authorities Seeking Clues In New Novichok Poisoning Case

29-year-old Esmeralda Garza of Corpus Christi TRIED TO SELL HER KIDS
now playing

Mother Accused Of Selling Child, Trying To Sell 2 More

Dead baby found in trunk during drug search at Texas home
now playing

Dead Baby Found In Trunk During Drug Search At Texas Home

GAS DEADLY GAS NERVE AGENT
now playing

Police Say Britons Were Exposed To Nerve Agent

STATUE OF LIBERTY BASE CLIMBER ESCORTED DOWN 07-04-18
now playing

Statue Of Liberty Base Climber Escorted Down

JOEY CHESTNUTT HOT DOG CHAMP
now playing

Judging Errors Cast Confusion At Hot Dog Contest

(AP) – More than 10 months have passed since Myanmar’s security forces launched a sweeping campaign of rape and other brutalities against Rohingya Muslims.
Now, the babies conceived during those assaults have been born. For many of their mothers, those births have been tinged with fear – not only because the infants are reminders of the horrors they survived but because their community often views rape as shameful.
Some ended their pregnancies by taking cheap abortion pills available throughout refugee camps in Bangladesh. Others gave birth to unloved babies; some agonized over whether to give them away.
One woman was so worried about her neighbors discovering her pregnancy that she suffered silently through labor in her shelter, stuffing a scarf in her mouth to swallow her screams.

No related posts.

Related Posts
WireAP_f8ecd60dce41483b9bafc4870de7074e_12x5_992

China Rejects ‘Blackmail’ On Eve Of US tariff hike

Zack Cantu 0
f024666d2b89d654117ac0acfa51ce9d

The Latest: Thai King Praises Cave Rescue Efforts

Zack Cantu 0
download (18)

UK Authorities Seeking Clues In New Novichok Poisoning Case

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video