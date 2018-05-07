Silent Pain: Rohingya Rape Survivors’ Babies Quietly Emerge

(AP) – More than 10 months have passed since Myanmar’s security forces launched a sweeping campaign of rape and other brutalities against Rohingya Muslims.

Now, the babies conceived during those assaults have been born. For many of their mothers, those births have been tinged with fear – not only because the infants are reminders of the horrors they survived but because their community often views rape as shameful.

Some ended their pregnancies by taking cheap abortion pills available throughout refugee camps in Bangladesh. Others gave birth to unloved babies; some agonized over whether to give them away.

One woman was so worried about her neighbors discovering her pregnancy that she suffered silently through labor in her shelter, stuffing a scarf in her mouth to swallow her screams.

