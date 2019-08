The elderly Brownsville man who’d been the focus of a Silver Alert has been found, and he is safe. 76-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Alvarez was located at a hospital in Matamoros. It’s not yet clear how he got there.

Alvarez had been last seen late in the morning Wednesday in the 700 block of East Saint Charles Street near downtown Brownsville. Alvarez is known to suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.