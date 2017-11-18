Silver Alert Issued For A Mission Woman

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year old woman.

Marian Catherine Grothe, who suffers from dementia, is possibly driving a white 2014 Honda CRV with Texas license plates. She was last seen at the Martin Valley Ranch on the 2300 block of Bunker Drive in Mission.

She has green eyes and white hair and was wearing a white blouse and black skirt. No photo has been released by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department. If you have any information contact the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.