The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has put out a regional Silver Alert for a missing elderly Edinburg man. 82-year-old Rodolfo Jimenez hasn’t been heard from since Saturday.

Jimenez was last seen Saturday afternoon at a home at 4915 Helen Street in southeast Edinburg. Jimenez has gray hair and brown eyes, and is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. If you think you’ve seen him, you’re urged to call 383-8114.