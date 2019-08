Brownsville police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man who’s been missing for more than 48 hours.

Authorities are searching for 76-year-old Jesus Gonzalez Alvarez who was last seen on the 700 block of East Saint Charles Street near downtown Brownsville at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Alvarez is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray, balding hair and is missing his left ear. He also suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. If you see him, call 548-7000.