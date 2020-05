A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Weslaco man. Weslaco police are searching for 85-year-old Hilario Torres Perez who was last seen at around 6 p.m. Tuesday at a home on the 700 block of Agostadero Street in Weslaco.

Perez was wearing a flannel shirt and khaki pants. Family members are worried because Perez has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. If you see Perez, call Weslaco police at 968-8591.