SHE’S BEEN LOCATED AND SHE IS SAFE!!!!

CASE# 19-12473 FROM 801 E DAVIS RD

CASAS,DALIA W/F DOB 10/25/61 HGT 506 150 LBS BRO HAIR BRO EYES

LAST SEEN WEARING BROWN BAGGY SHIRT BLU JEAN PANTS

POSSIBLY LEFT IN A VEHICLE AND POSSIBLY TO MEXICO

SUBJECT SUFFERS FROM MENTAL DISABILITIES LAST

SEEN AROUND 1800 HOURS

AUTH LT OSCAR TREVINO

EDINBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT