‘Simplicity Is Genius’: Joshua Boxes Smart To Reclaim Titles

Anthony Joshua has reclaimed his world heavyweight titles by producing a disciplined and smart display to beat Andy Ruiz Jr. on points in their rematch in the first title fight to be staged in the Middle East. Joshua won a unanimous verdict in Saudi Arabia as two judges gave the fight to the Briton 119-110 and the other 119-109. Joshua controlled the fight with his movement and better timing. Women who attended the fight did not appear to be segregated as they have been in sports stadiums in Saudi Arabia since being allowed into them for the first time last year.