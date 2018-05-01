Home TEXAS Singer Mickey Gilley Recovering From SUV Rollover
Singer Mickey Gilley Recovering From SUV Rollover
TEXAS
Singer Mickey Gilley Recovering From SUV Rollover

MICKEY GILLEY
Singer Mickey Gilley Recovering From SUV Rollover

(AP) – Country singer Mickey Gilley is recovering from a fractured ankle and shoulder suffered when an SUV he was riding in wrecked in East Texas.  In a Facebook post Thursday, the 81-year-old Gilley says he’s “pretty good” but “having a hard time walking” because of a medical boot on his left leg.

Gilley was headed from his home just outside Houston in Pasadena to his music theater in Branson, Missouri, on Wednesday when the SUV driven by his son collided with another vehicle in Corrigan, about 90 miles (144.83 kilometers) northeast of Houston. Gilley says it rolled three times.  He says he has no plans to retire and will be back on the road soon.

Gilley and the Pasadena club carrying his name gained fame with the 1980 movie “Urban Cowboy.”

